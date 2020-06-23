Brathwaite, Hope find form as Joseph shines

MANCHESTER, England, Jun 23, CMC – Marquee batsmen Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope struck half-centuries while fast bowler Alzarri Joseph impressed with a four-wicket haul, on Tuesday’s opening day of the first three-day warm-up match ahead of the opening Test against England.

Brathwaite top-scored with 84 while Hope carved out 83 as the XI, skippered by Brathwaite, were dismissed for 275 at Old Trafford.

Roston Chase chipped in with 37 but John Campbell (0), Shamarh Brooks (17) and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, all of whom are expected to feature in the XI for the opening Test at Southampton, failed to build an innings.

Joseph was the best bowler for Jason Holder’s XI, claiming four for 60 while fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, handed the new ball, picked up three for 32 to enhance his claims for a place in the Test side.

Gabriel, playing his first competitive game since undergoing ankle surgery last December, removed Campbell for a 16-ball ‘duck’ in the day’s sixth over, caught at mid on by Joseph attempting to pull.

And Brathwaite put on 40 for the second wicket with Brooks who counted three fours in a 49-ball knock before edging a Gabriel lifter through to reserve keeper Joshua DaSilva.

On 54 for two at lunch, Hope and Brathwaite combined to add 103 in the afternoon session to ensure valuable time at the crease.

Brathwaite was dogged as usual, facing 162 balls in just under 3-¾ hours at the crease and striking nine fours.

For his part, Hope stroked 11 boundaries off 127 deliveries in four hours in the middle.

Brathwaite had his off-stump removed by seamer Kemar Roach just before tea taken at 176 for three, but Hope and Chase put on a further 72 for the fourth wicket before being separated.

Once the stand was broken, Brathwaite’s XI lost their last seven wickets for just 51 runs as Joseph ran through the lower order.

The warm-up contest is being played among the 25-man travelling contingent, comprising the 14-member Test squad and 11 reserves.

Fixtures against county sides have been prohibited due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.