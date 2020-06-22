World championship boxing returns this week

AFTER the approval of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, boxing in times of coronavirus is now a reality, although without fans.

Las Vegas has become the city that hosts the most boxing events in the United States and the world. And after two weeks of twice-weekly shows, Top Rank will deliver the sport’s first world championship boxing action this week.

The fight that marks the return of world title fights will be between reigning beltholder Andrew Moloney and Joshua Franco, who will fight for the WBA super flyweight title on Tuesday, June 23 at the MGM “Bubble” in Las Vegas.

“The Monster” Moloney (21-0, 14 KOs), who moved his camp from Australia to Las Vegas, will make his debut in America, while “The Professor” Franco (16-1-2, 8 KOs) will fight in his first championship fight. The champion is undefeated since his debut in 2014 and his challenger has not lost in two years.

The winner will stand at the gates of a mega-fight against Nicaragua’s pride and WBA super champion Román “El Chocolatito” González, who has just recently dethroned Khalid Yafai.

The fight looks even on paper and has high expectations on ESPN’s platform, which will broadcast the first world title fight in times of the pandemic, presented by Top Rank. (Fightnews)