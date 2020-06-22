Two NGSA students at Lethem test positive for COVID-19

Two students who are preparing to write the National Grade Six Examination (NGSA) at the border town of Lethem in the Rupununi have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

This was confirmed by regional health officials.This carries the total number of cases recorded to Lethem to three.

Reports are that the two children reside at the town of Bon Fim in neighbouring Brazil but that they attend primary school at Lethem. The children will now be placed in the institutional quarantine at a facility within the Lethem Hospital compound and staff of the hospital will provide support to the two children.

Regional authorities at the town continue to urge residents to avoid crossing the border between both countries.The two cases add to one which was recorded at Lethem several weeks ago.In the case, the patient escaped from the Lethem Hospital after he was placed in quarantine there.He was nabbed by the Brazilian authorities.

Brazil has recorded more than than 1 million cases of the Coronavirus to date.According to the Johns Hopkins University over 50, 000 deaths attributed to the pandemic has been recorded in the neighbouring country.

The NGSA examinations is set for July 1 and 2, 2020.