‘Hungry’ Pulisic will play a big Chelsea part- Lampard

(BBC) – Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has backed “hungry” Christian Pulisic to play a big part in the Blues’ bid for a top-four finish in the Premier League after the forward scored in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

The visitors controlled the first half but fell behind when Kepa failed to hold Anwar El Ghazi’s shot and Kortney Hause was on hand to bundle in.

Lampard sent Pulisic on in the 55th minute and five minutes later the United States international equalised when he lashed Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross into the roof of the net.

Olivier Giroud then sealed victory two minutes later when he drove in from 15 yards with the help of a slight deflection.

Pulisic was playing his first game since New Year’s Day after recovering from injury and Lampard is confident he will be an important player for him in the run-in.

“He will start games for us, of course, and I think he’s going to be a big player for us, not just in this run-in but going forward,” he said.

“He was hungry. I know that and I felt for him, as I felt for the players with long-term injuries.

“The ability he’s got to arrive in the box, it’s a big thing, I’ve spoken about it with him all season.”

The win means fourth-placed Chelsea restored their five-point advantage over Manchester United and Wolves, who are fifth and sixth respectively.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, remain in the relegation zone, one point from safety after taking one point from their first two games back following the resumption of the Premier League.

Chelsea pick up from where they left off

The suspension of the season had perhaps come at a frustrating time for Chelsea. They had just beaten Liverpool 2-0 in the FA Cup fifth round and then thrashed Everton 4-0 in the league.

But, 105 days on from that win against the Toffees, Chelsea looked fresh and motivated from the outset against a Villa side fighting for survival.

The only concern, however, was their inability to turn chances into goals – particularly in the first half.

Mason Mount saw a powerful strike kept out by Villa keeper Orjan Nyland before Ruben Loftus-Cheek, making a welcome return to the side after a year out with injury, just failed to turn home a teasing ball across the face of goal.

It could have proved costly, particularly when Villa scored from only their second shot on target to take the lead.

In the end Chelsea got the job done but, with 19 attempts on goal, they should perhaps have won by a more comfortable margin.

“It has been the story of our season – to play well, concede and then have to fight your way to try and get the victory,” Lampard added.

“We haven’t always got the victory and that is the next step for us – to be clinical when we are on top.”

The signing of Timo Werner for next season will hopefully address Chelsea’s struggles to make the most of their opportunities but for now, Frank Lampard will hope his current forwards will use the striker’s impending arrival as motivation to be more clinical in the end-of-season run-in.

A tough return but some hope for Villa

It has been a tough return to Premier League action for Aston Villa, who resumed their survival bid against two opponents fighting to secure European football next season.

They were fortunate to pick up a point against Sheffield United, with goalline technology failing to register a goal for the Blades.

But despite seeing their winless run in the Premier League extended to six games, there are some signs of encouragement for Villa.

They competed well against high-flying Sheffield United and against Chelsea they started with a good shape and discipline that initially served to frustrate their opponents, although seemingly lacked a Plan B and never looked like getting back into the game once they fell behind.

Jack Grealish has also continued to be an influential and dangerous presence in their team. He was involved in the move that led to their goal against Chelsea and if he can continue to shine in midfield, then Dean Smith’s side still have a fighting chance of survival.

“I think we made Chelsea work very hard. It was always going to be a tough game for us – Chelsea are an established Champions League team,” said Villa boss Smith

“We have worked all through the lockdown to be tougher to beat defensively and I thought we were. It took a great ball in for the first goal and they got a bit of fortune for the second.

“We are disappointed with the goals but you have to work hard against teams like Chelsea and I felt we did that.”