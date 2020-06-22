‘Factor This’ strikes gold again

CMC – Jamaican Shaun Bridgmohan guided Factor This to his third straight added-money success when he produced a sterling front-running effort to win Saturday’s 31st running of the Grade II US$200 000 Wise Dan Stakes at Churchill Downs.

Going off as the even-money favourite in a mile and sixteenth trip, Bridgmohan found himself under pressure throughout and was forced to fend off a strong challenge from the fast-finishing English Bee and Parlor before he could get the five-year-old to the wire by a neck.

They completed the trip in one minute, 41.15 seconds to follow up on back-to-back wins in the Grade III $150 000 Fair Grounds Stakes and the Grade III $300 000 Muniz Memorial.

“We got a lot of pressure early and, once we sort of got into a rhythm, I tried to wait on him as much as possible,”Bridgmohan said afterward.

“I looked over and (Ritzy A.P) was actually about to take the lead and then I had to go. He was still able to hold off the charge after getting that pressure early. He has a lot of fight and determination; he’s just getting better.”

Bridgmohan broke the Brad Cox-trained horse sharply to produce fractions of 23.93 seconds for the first quarter and 47.53 for the half, as Ritzy A.P stalked from second with Emmaus in third and Casa Creed and Aquaphobia racing just off the pace in the nine-horse field.

Racing off the hedge, Factor This came under challenge from Parlor coming off the final turn, forcing Bridgmohan to also quicken, sparking a heated battle at the top of the stretch.

Factor This led by a length but saw that advantage quickly evaporate under challenge from Parlor and English Bee and was forced to dig deep to hold on at the wire.

“That wasn’t as easy as an even-money shot is supposed to win but he ran a huge effort,” Cox lamented.

The victory was the 10th career one for Factor This who now has earnings of $844 070.