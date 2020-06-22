Elliot Vieira records second successive win as SOAR continues

GUYANESE Elliot Vieira stormed the front row of the SOAR (Southern Ontario Association of Racing) and snagged his second chequered flag in as many weekends as superbike action continued in Canada over the weekend.

The former Caribbean Champion Vieira returned to the Grand bend in Canada last weekend for his second weekend of Pro-sport 600cc action where he snapped up his second win.

Qualifying on P2 during the Saturday Session, the Guyanese snagged the lead early on Sunday and never looked back, picking up his second straight win in as many weekends racing.

He also snagged a second place finish in the 1000cc event aboard the same 600cc bike he had earlier used.

On Saturday, Vieira contended that the bike was working well and he was confident of win.