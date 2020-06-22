Cop dies after crashing into autosales parking lot

FATHER’S Day celebration for the Persaud family at Columbia, Region Two, came to an abrupt end upon receiving the tragic news that their loved one – Sergeant 21873 Lakhan Persaud – had died in an accident.

Persaud lost his life on Sunday, June 21, at around 13:35hrs on the Land of Plenty Public Road.

Persaud was attached to the Finance Department of the Guyana Police Force Headquarters, Eve Leary. At the time of the accident, he was visiting the Essequibo Coast for Father’s Day.

According to information, the accident involved motor car PRR 5764 which was borrowed by the policeman to visit the Region.

He was proceeding south on the eastern lane of Land of Plenty Public Road, allegedly at a fast rate, when he lost control of the car and collided with several other motor vehicles and spare parts which were showcased at the front of Balram Kawal’s Auto Sales. The vehicles were damaged during the accident.

Persons, who heard the impact, immediately rushed to the scene. They immediately assisted and rushed the policeman to the Suddie Public Hospital. He was, however, pronounced dead on arrival. The police have since collected CCTV footage of the accident from the auto sales dealer. The investigation continues.