21 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Guyana

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) today reported that 21 new cases of the coronavirus has been recorded in Guyana, carrying the total number of active cases here to 90.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shamdeo Persaud, said in a daily update provided by the MOPH that the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana now stands at 205 and the number of COVID-19 deaths remains at 12.

He said that 103 persons have recovered to date. There is no patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Dr Persaud said.

To date,2,147 tests have been conducted here with 1,942 being negative