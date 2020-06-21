“Black woman and child, yeh yeh yeah

For you I really have so much love

Dollar bills and coins will fade away

They could never make I so proud

THESE words are some of the lyrics of the song ‘Black woman and child’ by Sizzla. Artist and teacher Kathleen Thompson – Henriquo explained that this song inspired her to create a pen and ink drawing entitled Family #1. It was a song she often heard while travelling on buses and soon realized that it carried a positive message. She explained that the song is a positive statement in a world where black Caribbean men are called tomcats (sexually active with more than one partner).

As we celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to share an art piece that depicts one of the roles of men in families. In the drawing, we see a family sitting on a bench in front of a house. The presence of trees and the family’s attire or lack thereof gives the impression of simple country life. The pregnant woman is in a relaxed position bracing on the man. As he supports her with ease, a child is standing between his legs with his/her hand stretched out playfully. He comforts the child. It appears as if the man was holding the child who wanted to go back into his arms. The bag and stick on the floor suggest that they had just returned from a long journey. The man is shirtless, his pants torn, his long locks stuffed in the hat on his head, and yet he seems content. Although they do not have footwear, they are happy.

Kathy wanted to show a black Caribbean man loving his family. His love is seen through his presence rather than his ability or lack thereof to provide financial security. He is placed in a position of support. He is seen taking care of the child while the woman rests. His lack of attire portrays that he puts his family first; a demonstration of selflessness. In his family, it’s the simple things that matter. He is there to lend a helping hand, whether it be to relieve his wife of some of the domestic load or to participate actively in the raising of the children. Time with family is more valuable than money. As Sizzla said, “Dollar bills and coins will fade away” but memories will last. A child will always remember the presence of a father and his involvement in the family’s life as they grew up. He/she will recall who taught them to ride a bike or play cricket; who held their hand to cross the road; who placed them on their shoulder for a better view – the simple things. I wish to encourage all the fathers in Guyana and abroad not to limit yourselves to providing financial support, but to be active in your child’s life.

Today we celebrate fathers and the various hats they wear. They are husbands, role models, friends, disciplinarians and breadwinners –- to name a few. So, take your place men and have a happy Father’s Day.

The drawing shows Kathy’s love for themes surrounding everyday life as it relates to children and families. She uses hatching and cross-hatching techniques in her drawings. Kathy has been teaching since 1982. She is a founding member of the Guyana Women Artists’ Association (GWAA). She also has a passion for poetry, drama, dance and reading.