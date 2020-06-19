Pomeroon teen dies under suspicious circumstances

A pregnant 18-year old girl who was allegedly beaten by her boyfriend on Wednesday at her home in the Upper Pomeroon, died several hours later and relatives are urging the police to investigate the teen’s demise.

Dead is Rehana Rehaman, a 19-year-old of Karawab village in the Upper Pomeroon. She was said to be one month pregnant at the time of her death.

According to reports, on Wednesday, the young woman, who lives with her grandmother, was allegedly beaten by her boyfriend.She subsequently lost consciousness and when her grandmother found her, she was hemorrhaging.Reports are that she suffered a miscarriage.

According to relatives,the teen’s boyfriend informed relatives that she fell down.However, Rahaman’s grandmother told family members that the teen was beaten by her boyfriend prior to her death.Reports are that the two had an argument about the teen’s pregnancy.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that relatives of the teen’s boyfriend were attempting to cover-up the incident since the teen was being abused by her partner.Her grandmother subsequently reached out to the police.

Rahaman’s body is at the Suddie Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.