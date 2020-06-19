Hearing on GECOM matter set for Saturday

The hearing in the the substantive matter,Eslyn David vs the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), will take place on Saturday at 11:00hrs before the Court of Appeal.

Justice Dawn Gregory-Barnes along with Justice Rishi Persaud and High Court Judge Brassington Reynolds set the timeline for the submissions and responses when the matter was called on Friday afternoon.

Representatives of the Opposition Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Change Guyana,the New Movement, Citizenship Initiative and the Liberty and Justice Party were granted to join the matter.

On Thursday, minutes before he was expected to submit his report to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on the recount of the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections, in keeping with Section 96 of the Representation of the People Act, Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, was served with a Notice of Motion, restraining him from doing just that on the basis that his report includes votes that are not valid and credible.

The report, which contains data generated during the national recount based on ‘votes cast’ at the General and Regional Elections, would have paved way for the declaration of the elections results by the Chair of GECOM, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, and ultimately the swearing-in of the President. With legal proceedings initiated, the electoral process has been halted.

The application was filed in the Court of Appeal, in its original Constitutional Jurisdiction conferred by Article 177 (4), by Attorney-at-Law Mayo Robertson on behalf of David – a private citizen, against the CEO, the Chair of GECOM, the Elections Commission and the Attorney General, Basil Williams.

Moments after the injunction was filed, Robertson explained that it expected that once legal proceedings have been initiated, the parties involved would await the ruling of the court before moving forward.