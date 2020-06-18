High increase in Coronavirus cases at Moruca

…several teachers among new cases

The Moruca sub-region in the North West District has recorded at high increase of COVID-19 cases.

Today, the Ministry of Public Health reported that 12 new cases of the Coronavirus and reports from Santa Rosa, Moruca are that all of the new cases may be from there.

According officials at the village, five school teachers are among those who have tested positive for the virus.Two staff members of the Kumaka District Hospital are said to be amogn the new cases.

Recently, a boat captain from the area was tested positive and reports are two of his close relatives are among those whose samples have returned positive.As much as 30 persons were tested within the past several days at Moruca.

More details to follow.