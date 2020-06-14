‘This is not a horse race’

…President Granger says comments by Gonsalves, Arthur have no impact on process

NO foreign head of state should comment on Guyana’s internal politics until the results of the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections are announced.

This is according to President David Granger in response to questions posed by the host of the ‘Straight Up’ radio programme, Mark Benschop, on Friday night.

Recently, incoming chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Ralph Gonsalves, and former Barbados Prime Minister, Owen Arthur, have come in for heavy criticism over premature comments they made regarding the recount process.

Several days ago, Gonsalves noted, in media reports in St Vincent, that CARICOM expects GECOM will honour the results of the recount and that CARICOM will not tolerate anyone “stealing” the elections.

Said President Granger: ”There is no need for this type of comment, it is not a horse race, and I think people should be prudent in their remarks.” He said he was not attacking Gonsalves’ style of leadership but the President noted that Guyana is not a lawless state and that his government is not a rogue one.

Asked again about Gonsalves’ statement as well as that of former Barbados Prime Minister, Owen Arthur, who supported Gonsalves’ utterances, the President said that he has put his faith in CARICOM, noting that Guyana is aware of what the Treaty of Chaguaramas stands for and the “codes that bind our states together.”

He said that people “must understand we are observant of the codes of behaviour in the community,” noting that he is not worried about the electoral process since it started about 100 days ago.

Rather, the President said that he was “worried by the hooliganism that some elements in the Opposition perpetrated in some rural areas.” He said that whatever is the finding of the election commission, his government will abide by them.

Gonsalves,Arthur’s words have no impact

President Granger noted that the words of Gonsalves and Arthur have no impact on the report of the CARICOM observers noting that this is a novel process. ”I have never had to wait so long for an outcome,” he said. He added that there is abundant evidence that elements tried to manipulate the outcome of the elections by committing certain actions in order to get an outcome in their favour.

He said there have been many anomalies which the APNU+AFC has uncovered in the recount process. ”There are too many anomalies to be ignored,” he said, noting that that had been the main reason for the recount. ”That is the reason why CARIOM is here, that is the reason why we have had to wait a 100 days to get a report,” he added.

The President noted that democracy is a process which must not be rushed.” All Guyanese regardless of the outcome will be satisfied with who they voted for,” he added.

If the elections are nullified

The President, when asked if the election is deemed null and void, noted that he is committed to the people of Guyana and he would be prepared to obey the instruction of GECOM and ensure that whatever it takes, the people must benefit from the outcome of the process. He said he is prepared to work with anyone to ensure the people benefit from the ‘good life’ which he promised when he assumed the presidency back in 2015.

There is some misunderstanding about the process, the President said. He reminded the radio audience as well as those tuning in online that the tabulation stage is only one part of the tabulation of the votes cast at the March 2 polls. “It is also important that the report is prepared based on that tabulation,” he said and he noted it must include observations during the process.

“It is not just the recount but also the observation,” the President told Benschop.

He said the observation report of the CARICOM team will be sent to the CARICOM secretariat which will, in turn, send it to GECOM. He said the third stage is the review process by the commissioners. Finally, the fourth stage will see the results and declaration .

“So it is misleading for people to think that the mere tabulation is the completion of the process,” he said.

CEO of GECOM, Keith Lowenfield, presented his report to chair of the commission, Retired Justice Claudette Singh, on Saturday. In his report, Lowenfield concluded that many anomalies which were found in the recount process of the March 2, 2020 polls, indicate that the elections were not credible.