Former Pakistan captain Afridi  tests positive for  COVID-19

FORMER Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has tested positive for coronavirus.

The all-rounder, 40, who last played for Pakistan in 2018 but still plays in global Twenty20 leagues, has been helping the relief effort in his home country during the pandemic.

On Saturday he tweeted that he had been feeling unwell since Thursday with body aches and has since tested positive.

Afridi said he “needs prayers for a speedy recovery”.

The coronavirus crisis has been worsening in Pakistan in recent weeks with fears the health system could be overwhelmed. There have been 132,405 cases and 2,551 deaths.(BBC Sport).