PPP/C must trust Claudette Singh as they did Surujbally, Doodnauth Singh

Dear Editor,

WHILE awaiting the official results for the 2006 Regional and General Elections, in a bid to ensure that peace and security prevailed in Guyana, “security forces have been deployed strategically in order to repress any rumours and attempts to create doubts of uncertainty in the minds of the people.” This was according to People’s Progressive Party Civic General-Secretary Donald Ramotar at a press conference held at Freedom House, the party’s headquarters back in 2006.

Mr. Ramotar told media operatives that while the PPP/C has had its compilations of the results based on statements of poll, it will continue to rely on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to be the only formal source of the results. As such, Ramotar urged the public on behalf of the PPP/C to ignore rumours which could have an adverse effect on the society as a whole. He noted that Guyana has been able to have elections that have been described as one of very high standards by all observer groups.

Mr. Ramotar was keen to implore the public to rely on GECOM as the only official source of information and feel reassured by the presence of the observers, local and international, about the quality of the process. The general-secretary said that during the campaign, political parties presented themselves as only interested in the welfare of the people and now have an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to Guyanese and Guyana. He added that political parties have participated under the same rules and Guyana placed its faith on the independent work of GECOM. It would be great if Mr. Ramotar and his party can adhere to the admonishments of 2006.

Those glowing sentiments about GECOM’s independence ceased after the 2011 Regional and General Elections when the PPP/C lost its majority in the National Assembly. Thanks to Commissioner Vincent Alexander’s 48-hour vigil over the then Chief Elections Officer Gocool Boodhoo, who was using the now known shananigans to arrive at the final result. The ignominious bashing of GECOM officials continued after the 2015 General and Regional Elections; now the opposition leader is questioning the decisions of the learned retired Justice Madame Claudette Singh.

Before 2011, the PPP/C with Gocool Boodhoo as CEO and Doodnauth Singh and Dr. Steve Surujbally as chairmen were never critical of GECOM and its secretariat. One wonders what is responsible for the change of heart and this seeming lack of faith in the institution they were so confident in.

The public could be very assured that Madame retired Justice Claudette Singh will never allow the commission she leads to allow an electoral contest to be run off unless the highest possible standards are adhered to in the conduct of the polls.. The PPP/C accepted the 2006 Regional and General Elections results although the late Dr. Haslyn Parris resigned before those results were declared and the only opposition commissioners were the late Robert Williams and the late Lloyd Joseph.

Could the electorate take anything light from the former chairman Dr. Steve Surjubally? He was at the helm of those 2006 elections. The orchestrated campaign by Jagdeo, Ramotar and the PPP/C to discredit Justice Singh and the attacks on CEO Keith Lowenfield for failing to accept UNDP donor help must be seen as part of the PPP/C ploy of misinformation. For the records, the CEO arrived at the commission in 2000 as the logistic manager and is cognisant of the role Arnold Depoo of the famous Depoo brothers played as consultants acquired by the UNDP. It is important that we learn from our mistakes of the past;` Lowenfield knows why he must be cautious.

Yours faithfully,

George Williams