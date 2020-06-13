Moruca boat captain tests positive for COVID-19

A boat captain from the Moruca sub-region who plies the route to Charity,Pomeroon is among the new cases of Coronavirus recorded at the North West District area this week.

Reports are that the boat captain has been defiant towards the sensitisation messages and health precautions being shared at the Region One sub-region.He was said to be the only boat captain who operated between Charity and Moruca when others took a break, citing health concerns.This newspaper was informed that a passenger who usually travels with the man has also tested positive for the virus.

Thus far, 12 cases, including one death attributed to COVID-19, has been recorded at Moruca. The new cases includes that of a primary school teacher who travelled out of the area in recent weeks.

A medical team was expected to travel to the area to carry out further tests of other teaching staff of the school.A secondary school teacher was also tested positive for the virus at Santa Rosa.

The Santa Rosa village, the highest populated indigenous village in Guyana, has seen a high rate of infections within the past month.The village council has been facing an uphill battle in its efforts to sensitise residents about taking precautions, including social distancing measures in order to deter the spread of the virus.Many persons at Moruca have openly questioned the reality of the virus in the area.

One of the vocal critics at Moruca included a male relative of Vincent Torres, a former school teacher who died of complications associated with the virus late last month at the Kumaka District Hospital.Two of the man’s relatives are among the 12 persons who have tested positive for the virus at Moruca.

The health authorities in Region One have been working around the clock to control the situation in the region.The first case in the region was recorded at the town of Mabaruma in April and the all round efforts of health officials saw that being the only case recorded in that sub-region.

Guyana has so far recorded 159 positive cases of the Coronavirus. To date 95 persons have recovered from the virus while there are 52 active cases.