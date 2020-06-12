‘Pageant Zone’, Understanding pageantry

Local franchise holders bring clarity to the industry

Since the COVID – 19 Pandemic began, the big move for business schools and organizations has been to online and Virtual Communication and many organisations in Guyana have also followed this trend and have moved to create original online content to keep their supporters entertained.

‘Pageant Zone’, one of the newest virtual forms of entertainment, is a segment produced by the Ms., Mrs., Teen & Mr. India Worldwide Guyana franchise, and is making a stir in the local pageantry and beauty world. The first episode of Pageant Zone was aired on May 16, 2020, on the Organisation’s Instagram page.

The Buzz spoke with the National Director of the Ms., Mrs., Teen & Mr. India Worldwide Guyana, Hashim Alli who explained that since the COVID-19 virus had hijacked the timeline for the local pageant, he decided that the organisation can use its platform to share knowledge on the pageantry world through the eyes of some local and international pageant titleholders.

He stated that they knew that presently women are at home and they have that inspiration to become a role model and want to be a part of pageantry. He added that he saw that avenue and decided to be there to guide these girls who are interested in pageantry and be a part of their daily activities.

“We decided to use our online platform to allow women who have been able to represent Guyana to share their experiences at international pageants. We thought we could give the viewers an insight on the challenges that they would’ve had to endure, and more so insight on them as a person,” he said.

Alli stated that the segments are being hosted by Melicia Partab- Alli and Mrs. India Guyana 2019, Kristal Inshan, who both have experience in the pageantry world and would bring a level of cohesiveness and information based on their experiences being a part in the pageantry world.

He highlighted that some of the Guests of Pageant Zone include Miss India Worldwide 2018, Shree Saini. He added that next week’s segment will feature Ms. India worldwide 2019 Tanishq Sharma, as well as Ms. Kenya worldwide.

In addition, Alli stated that the organisation is currently having online sessions for the contenders of the first staging for the Mr. India Guyana Pageant.

“We have started virtually meeting, so we meet and we discussed avenues and we even got into the practice sessions for the various segments of the competition while they are not detailed sessions, the initial competition has started virtually and depending on how COVID-19 goes we will start actual training sessions virtually with these guys,” he said.