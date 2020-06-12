From pencils to portrait | A young artist’s journey to perfection

For many the phrase “practice makes perfect” is just a proverb said by older folks, however, 19-year-old Roxanne Austin bears testament as the evolution of her artwork is an example of why the phrase should never be under looked.

The self-taught artist told The Buzz that s her interest in art sparked in primary school and in her spare time she would always find herself doodling and drawing in her schoolbooks.

“I always loved drawing. I could remember from when I was younger, in primary school, I was just making funny sketches in the back of my book. And then I saw a cartoon spider on this storybook, and I drew it. And I loved it. The image stuck with me ever since. Ever since then, I have been drawing. Just random little people in my books,” Austin stated.

She added that it was not until she began secondary school that she took an interest in drawing more complex things like portraits of persons and adding shadowing and other techniques to her drawings.

“It’s one of my dreams that one day my art won’t only just be portrayed all over Guyana, but it would be recognised internationally,” the teen stated.

However, she noted that Guyana does not have a lot of opportunities available when it comes to art, but she intends to further her skills and attend the E. R. Burrowes School of Art in the new year to develop her skills.

“I am hoping to start art school, so that I can develop myself more, and have more knowledge about how the Art industry works, how to manage my time, getting the work done on time and so forth before I initially make doing portraits a widespread something. I just do a few portraits every now and then,” Austin said.

Recently, Austin had started experimenting with her craft and has managed to draw several portraits adding colour to them expanding her artistry.

One of Austin’s recent artwork shows a drawing of the Guyana flag in what she translates to be the hands of God as Guyana is one of the many countries battling the deadly coronavirus.

The young woman noted that practice indeed makes perfect along while staying focused and committed to her craft has helped her to improve herself and also help others.

“Art is my definition of happy. I constantly enjoy whenever I show my art to someone; they automatically just light up. And I love that; I love that people become genuinely happy when they view something that looks beautiful in their eyes, she stated.

The young artist has also managed to turn her craft into a small business, after receiving some recognition by sharing her work on social media, she noted that persons request portraits and she would frame them.