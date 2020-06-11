The power of our choices

Dear Editor

THE year 2020 is only halfway through, but this has already been one for the books. While we currently battle a global pandemic, we are simultaneously witnessing a pivotal turning point in societies across the world. We watched in horror as an inhumane act cost a man, Mr. George Floyd, his life. An incident which had a much better chance of resulting in another outcome had his race been different. His race. It was this moment that people from all walks of life recognised that significant actions must be taken immediately to bring about an actual change. It has sparked a civil rights movement like no other and will no doubt be a catalyst towards the implementation of new and much-needed standards. It has also given us the opportunity to shed light on a dialogue that has been happening far before our time.

It is this moment in time that has people all around the world engaging in a conversation about the issue at hand — racism. As a Guyanese-American, I know far too well that our own community is no stranger to ethnic and racial tensions. It is one which we urgently need to not only address, but prioritise and there is no better time than now. Take for instance the recent conflicts during our national elections. Yes, there are multiple factors contributing to the situation, but we cannot ignore that race is not one of them. The name-calling, the bullying, the outright disrespect on social media in the past few months has been outrageous and embarrassing, to be frank. We can and must do better.

Many people often struggle to speak up in fear of what others may think or say. I am all too familiar with this because I tend to fit into this category myself. My past experiences have definitely shaped this and at times, the easier thing to do is to not get involved or simply stay behind the scenes. But now, more than ever, is NOT the time to be silent. Enough is enough and we should all be fuelled by the fact that the current event we are dealing with is not a political issue, it is a humanitarian one. Anyone who feels otherwise should check their privilege.

To believe it, we must first seek to understand it. We all know the famous quote by Gandhi, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” Well, that change starts with each of us. It starts by recognising similarities instead of looking for differences. It starts by listening and educating ourselves on the historical and daily struggles of our diverse cultures. It starts at home by teaching our next generation and in many cases, the elder generations, that there is no room for racism in our society. It starts by being aware and checking ourselves if or whenever we refer to a cultural stereotype in our conversations. It starts and ends by recognising that racism brings no good, but only seeks to divide and ignite hatred.

It is here that we need to understand the importance in the power of our choices. The power to choose our own words, our actions and reactions. The power to choose to be empathetic and considerate towards others. The power to choose to voice our opinion on matters that make a difference. We each have a place in this world and a limited amount of time to pave our paths and perhaps most importantly, make the right choices. The choices that will impact our future generations to come. So choose wisely.

To my Afro-Guyanese brothers and sisters: please know that you have fellow Guyanese from each of our diverse races that stand in solidarity with you. We are listening. We are learning. We are looking to a better future. And at this given moment in time and in history, we proudly state “Black Lives Matter.”

To ALL my Guyanese brothers and sisters: we each need to ask ourselves, “Which side of history will I choose to be on”? We can only hope that it is the side which makes a lasting impact and a positive change in this world we all call home. But only we have the power to make that choice.

Respectfully,

Anita Jaikaran, MBA