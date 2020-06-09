Strict COVID-19 measures for Linden businesses

THE Linden Mayor and Town Council has stated that as of Monday, June 15, 2020, a number of COVID-19 measures will be implemented to prevent the spread of the virus amongst businesses.

The Town Council will conduct random inspections to ensure compliance with the list of health/safety measures and “strict penalties” await businesses ha are non-compliant.

As of Monday, line markings will be placed at business places to outline the necessary physical distancing required by local and international health authorities. Businesses are also requested to stay within their boundaries.

Meanwhile, market vendors must ensure that facemasks are worn at all times and should encourage customers to remain one metre or three feet apart while purchasing goods. The allocated distance must be visibly outlined.

Vendors must “prominently” display food-handling certificates and other certificates of compliance. Added to this, ready-to-eat food must be placed separately from food that is likely to be contaminated, such as raw meat, fish and poultry.

Workspace and equipment such as knives, scales, cutting boards and more must be sanitised prior to being used to serve the public and every for hours thereafter. Other hygienic practices such as handwashing every two-three hours and hand sanitisation are also highly advised to prevent the spread of COVID-19.