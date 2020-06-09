Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin appointed UG’s 11th Vice Chancellor

…first female to hold the post

Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin, PhD, A.A., has been named Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana (UG), becoming the first female to hold the post in the 57 year history of the University.

The University of Guyana’s Council today made the announcement, noting that the year-long search for the Institution’s 11th Vice Chancellor has ended. “The Council warmly congratulates and wishes her a productive and successful tenure,”UG said.

The Council also extended its sincere appreciation to all applicants and short-listed candidates, and to the Search Committee and Teams of Evaluators for their months of diligent service.

Professor Mohamed-Martin succeeds Professor Ivelaw Griffith who withdrew his request to renew his contract, which ended on June 14th, 2019.

Subsequently, a transitional management team led by Professor Mohamed-Martin has been running the university.