Four more recover from COVID-19

– taking active cases to 60

By Navendra Seoraj

GUYANA continues to record positive developments in its fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), as four more persons have recovered from the disease and been medically cleared by local health authorities.

The recent recoveries were recorded in the latest COVID-19 statistics, which were presented by Director of Primary Health Services, Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton on Monday.

Dr. Hamilton said 84 persons have recovered to date, but health authorities are monitoring 60 active cases, which include 58 persons in institutional quarantine, and two in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“As of today (Monday), of the eight tests done, there are no new cases; our COVID-19 deaths remain at 12, and the number of confirmed cases at 154,” Dr. Hamilton said.

To date, the total number of persons tested is 1,816, with the total number of negative cases being 1,662.

As she went on to observe, “Many of you would have noted over the past seven days that we have recorded only one new case. This does not mean, however, that we can return to business as usual. In fact, I encourage you to be extremely vigilant, as our vulnerability for imported cases is heightened given the current situation in the countries around us.”

NEIGHBOURING STATS

Brazil recorded 30,830 new cases and 1,127 deaths within the past 24 hours; Suriname now has 90 positive cases, with eight new cases in the last 24 hours; and in neighbouring Venezuela, there are 58 new cases.

In further advising the public, Dr. Hamilton said: “I wish to remind you of the important role you have to play in this crisis. If you follow all guidelines, we will be on our way to limiting transmission, and flattening the curve, making our return to normalcy sooner than later. I plead with you for us to work together to defy the coronavirus disease.”

She encouraged all Guyanese to utilise the available services, or make contact with the nearest health facility, if they’re experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, or if they have been in contact with someone who tested positive.

Health authorities here continue to work towards strengthening the healthcare system to respond to COVID-19 on a long-term basis. The potential and existing activities are part of a plan to have a comprehensive COVID-19 health network, whereby patients across the country’s 10 administrative regions will be able to access these services.

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) remains the epicenter of the disease, and there are a number of communities outside of Georgetown which have recorded cases.

Among communities on the East Coast Demerara (ECD) where cases have been recorded are: Atlantic Gardens, Friendship, Golden Grove, Good Hope, Lusignan, Plaisance, and Strathspey. Among communities on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) where there were cases are: Diamond, Grove, Land of Canaan, Providence, and Timehri. Health authorities are also placing emphasis on the four hinterland regions, especially now that three of them have recorded cases of COVID-19.

NEED FOR SURVEILLANCE

The need for surveillance in those regions is also important, because Guyana’s South American neighbour, Brazil, is now rated as the COVID-19 epicenter of the Americas.

“We continue to plead with the residents of Regions One, Six, Seven, Eight and Nine to remain on high alert recognising that our neighbours, Brazil, Venezuela and Suriname are reporting new cases,” said Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karen Boyle in her update last Friday.

“Residents of Region Seven, with the new cases in Venezuela, and the upsurge in your region, your vulnerability is increased. We are calling on the Toshaos and other authorities to ensure that residents do not cross borders, and that persons from those other countries are not entering your community. Community members must report any migrant entering your community and anyone who has signs and symptoms, and immediately bring this to the attention of the health authorities,” Dr. Boyle advised.

As is evident, COVID-19 remains a serious issue, not just here in Guyana, but globally as well. And, according to global statistics, there are over 6.7 million cases of COVID-19, with over 397,000 deaths. And, with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medications, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.