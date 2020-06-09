Finance Minister’s Office unaffected by pipe burst

THE Ministry of Finance has stated that, contrary to some media reports, the burst main which it suffered yesterday did not affect the Office of the Minister of Finance.

On Sunday, June 7, 2020, the Finance Ministry suffered a burst main which resulted in severe water damage to documents and equipment in the main building and the disruption of all phone services.

As such, it has advised that its counter services are suspended until Thursday, June 11, 2020, but all other services, including the payment of salaries and pensions, remain uninterrupted.

“We are working assiduously to ensure that the full operation of the Ministry is swiftly restored,” the Ministry said in a release. An investigation has been launched into the incident.