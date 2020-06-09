FFTP celebrates 29th anniversary

FOOD For The Poor (FFTP) Guyana Inc. has been serving the country for many decades, coming from a long way of delivering food and basic necessities to less fortunate homes. The well-known organisation, which has built upon its initial vision of serving the poor, celebrated its 29th anniversary on Monday.

The organisation stands as the largest provider of relief and sustainable projects across the country. The focus remains on serving local people and contributing to poverty-alleviation efforts that would encourage and build more resilient communities.

Committed to the development of the health, housing, education and agricultural sectors, FFTP Guyana throughout 2019-2020 has built upon and increased the capacity of many of its distribution efforts and projects. FFTP Guyana’s dedicated and driven team, supported by local and international donors, continues to lay the ground for fruitful achievement of innovative ideas and strengthened partnerships.

The years have seen the strengthening and implementation of many partnerships across governmental and non-governmental organisations. One of FFTP Guyana’s largest partnerships exists with the Ministry of Public Health.

Throughout 2019 and the first half of 2020, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and several health departments across the country benefited from frequent donations that directly contributed to strengthening of the health sector’s response to health concerns and emergencies.

Amongst donations received by the health sector were medical supplies, equipment, protective gear, renovation materials and folding beds. One hundred folding beds were donated in 2019. These donations have significantly improved the capacity of the maternity ward at the Guyana Public Hospital Corporation and other health centres across the country.

Providing homes

Aside from its works with the MoPH, the organisation through a partnership with the Central Housing & Planning Authority in 2019 saw the completion of phase one of the Prospect Community Development Project.

Through this project, 20 families who had been displaced by fire or were living in unfavourable conditions at Broad and Lombard Streets were relocated to Prospect Housing Scheme. Phase One of the partnership saw the provision of two-bedroom homes equipped with an indoor sanitary facility and a rain-harvesting component. Each home was provided with beds, dining tables, tabletop gas stoves and tiled bathrooms, along with a playground, which was also constructed for the new homeowners and their children.

Providing accessible housing to those who are poor has been at the forefront of FFTP Guyana’s work since its housing project began in 2005. To date, approximately 4000 housing units have been built for low-income families in Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Five and Six, aimed at reducing social and intergenerational poverty.

A vow to protect the nation’s children

Committed to investing in the nation’s children to ensure their health and success in academics, FFTP Guyana has over the years contributed towards the public education system through donations of school supplies and furniture, along with the implementation of School Feeding Programmes.

To promote sustained nutritional meals for children who are in need, FFTP Guyana in 2019 constructed 10 nutritional feeding centres in Region Two. Over 1300 students enrolled in 10 schools have begun to benefit from these centres, as it enabled the schools to begin accessing the state’s Hot Meal Programme.

Additionally, FFTP Guyana awarded students under its School Feeding and Angels of Hope programmes for their academic performances, which was designed to assist children who have been abandoned or orphaned by their families. The Angels of Hope programme currently provides assistance in food, clothing, personal care and school items to nine children’s homes across the country.

Agriculture

Under the theme, Promoting Food Security and Supporting the Agriculture Industry, FFTP Guyana in 2019 initiated and built upon existing food-security projects in regions that struggle with access to food.

Numerous small farmers and farmers groups throughout the country have received tools, training and equipment from FFTP Guyana to improve their techniques and increase healthier produce and sustained production. For those who were desirous of pursuing agro-based employment such as animal husbandry and agro-processing, animals such as sheep, pigs and bees were provided in addition to equipment and infrastructural work.

A commitment to the people

Food For The Poor Guyana Inc. has been working efficiently and will continue working to ensure alleviation of poverty in the country through the support of its local and international donors to whom the organisation remains eternally grateful.

However, due to the impacts of COVID-19, most fundraising efforts have been paused. To continue its service to the poor of the nation, FFTP Guyana now more than ever needs fundraising support from the Guyanese people.