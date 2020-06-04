Guyana goes days without a new COVID-19 case

GUYANA has gone four days without recording a new case of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), but health authorities are left to contend with 73 active cases, as the country continues to battle the scourge.

There was no shift in the number of cases, even though authorities tested 27 persons within the past 24 hours, said Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Boyle, during a virtual COVID-19 update, on Wednesday.

Health authorities have tested 1,699 persons to date, with 1,546 of those persons bearing negative results and 153 testing positive for the disease.

Of the total number of infections, 70 persons have recovered and 12 persons have died, while 71 of the active cases are in institutional isolation and two are being treated in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“Fellow Guyanese, we wish to reiterate that isolation and quarantine facilities are not the same. Everyone who receives a positive test result will be placed in isolation. Persons in quarantine are those persons who were in very close contact with someone who tested positive, persons returning to Guyana, and someone who is a suspected case awaiting results to confirm his/her status,” said Dr. Boyle.

She said the duration of someone’s stay in isolation is not fixed, and depends on how fast the body fights off the virus. All persons in isolation are cleared after having two negative tests, 24 hours apart. Persons, who are cleared and allowed to go home, are not infectious, which simply means that they cannot transmit the virus to anyone else because the virus is no longer active in their body.

“With that, we ask that you show some compassion to your brothers and sisters who have recovered from this disease. Their journey was not an easy one and they need your support,” Dr. Boyle advised.

Guyanese were, however, reminded that if they are experiencing any symptom of COVID-19 or if they have been in contact with someone, who tested positive for the disease, they should utilise the services available to them and call the hotline; make contact with the nearest health facility or visit one of the COVID-19 facilities. Health authorities continue to work towards strengthening the healthcare system to respond to COVID-19 on a long-term basis. The potential and existing activities are part of the plan to have a comprehensive COVID-19 health network, whereby patients across the country’s 10 administrative regions will be able to access these services.

THE EPICENTRE

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) remains the epicentre of the disease, and there are a number of communities outside of Georgetown which have recorded cases.

Among communities on the East Coast Demerara (ECD) where cases have been recorded are: Atlantic Gardens, Friendship, Golden Grove, Good Hope, Lusignan, Plaisance, and Strathspey. Among communities on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) where there were cases are: Diamond, Grove, Land of Canaan, Providence, and Timehri. Health authorities are also placing emphasis on the four hinterland regions, especially now that three of them have recorded cases of COVID-19. The need for surveillance in those regions is also important, because Guyana’s South American neighbour, Brazil, is now rated as the COVID-19 epicentre of the Americas.

COVID-19 remains a serious issue, not just here in Guyana, but globally as well. And, according to global statistics, there are over 6.1 million cases of COVID-19, with over 376,000 deaths. And, with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medications, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.