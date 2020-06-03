National Examinations | Schools to reopen on June 8 to facilitate exam preparations

…15 students per classroom permitted

…Sanitation facilities, designated waiting areas for students

All schools will reopen on June 8, 2020 until August 15, 2020 to facilitate only students who will be writing the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) today published the examinations order, detailing the measures to be implemented at all public schools in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) has been set for July 1 and 2, 2020 by the ministry following the release of official timetables from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

The NGSA is used to place primary school pupils into secondary schools and is based on the National Grade Six syllabus for the four core subjects: Mathematics, English Language, Science and Social Studies.

The MOE on Tuesday announced the dates for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

CSEC has been set for July 13- August 4, 2020.

CAPE examinations has been set for July 13- July 31, 2020.

Among the measures which will be taken during the preparatory period is the only 15 students will be permitted in a classroom during the preparations and on the date of the examination, sitting six feed apart.While face to face contact will be permitted between students and teachers, classes will not be held everyday, the ministry said.

It noted that the the ministry will ensure each school has sanitation stations with adequate water supply and soap and bins with cover.

The MOE said the school’s administration should also ensure that each school has a designated sick pay for any student exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms until emergency assistance arrives.

All examination candidates shall also wear a face mask before entering the school compound and the ministry noted that face masks will be on hand for students in need , in order for them to sit the examinations.

Among the raft of measures, the ministry stated that cleaners will be provided with the requisite personal protective equipment to protect themselves from COVID-19.

On completion of the examinations , parents of guardians are to promptly leave the school compound.The ministry said that the entity will provide transportation for vulnerable students who live outside their catchment vulnerable areas and cannot sit the examination at the centre closest to their home.

Guyana has recorded 153 cases of the Coronavirus to date, with most of the cases recorded being from Region Four.Thus far, 70 persons have recovered from the virus.