TDO Stuart optimistic local cricket action could return by September

By Clifton Ross

GUYANA Cricket Board (GCB) Territorial Developmental Officer (TDO), Colin Stuart, says domestic action could return by September as lockdown rules are lifted.

The ex-West Indies pacer told Chronicle Sport that the Jaguars Franchise League domestic season which consists of the 3-Day and 50-Over tournaments could get underway in September.

After the recent pandemic forced the shutdown of live sports locally, cricketers have been forced indoors with no specific time when they can get out in the field.

Stuart however pointed out that once the government gives any green light and safety rules are outlined for the reintegration of the players; the League will bowl off.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) cited a minimum of 3 months and when players return they must continue to practise social distancing while following Cricket West Indies (CWI) issued guidelines, Stuart outlined.

Apart from the senior league, the Kiddies school cricket as well as Secondary Schools competition are usually played during specific phases annually.

The former speeder pointed out that measures will be put in place in order to properly educate not only the senior players but the younger crop of cricketers on how to stay healthy whenever play resumes.

The GCB executive further pointed out that virtual training might become a norm of the future should the pandemic’s aftermath still affect sporting events.

“We cannot go back out playing without educating all of our players. Looking at virtual sessions, it is in the coaching structure we are monitoring it but it is challenging”.

“Regarding the virtual sessions, we will have players upload their personal sessions within their particular areas, which will help us monitor what type of work our players are able to do on their own,” the TDO said.

The former Guyana pacer was, however, adamant that everything revolves around the safety guidelines – if they are lifted and if athletes as well as associations continue to practise the necessary mandates needed to stem the spread of the virus.

He said the respective sports associations have the onus on them to ensure their players are tested and monitored ahead of future proposed plans.

“I don’t expect any negative impact; if anything, it pushes knowledge and awareness. Although they might have remedies in the future the learning process was positive”.

“We’re hoping the situation changes for the better or will this be the new norm! I believe that guidelines should be general and institutions should ensure that guidelines are suited to their needs.

“Associations, if they need to test players, will need to ensure their process caters to and satisfies the national body and their regulations,” he ended.