Plunkett expresses desire to play for USA after England snub

THE past one year has been a roller-coaster ride for England fast bowler Liam Plunkett. The right-arm bowler who bowled a fantastic spell of 3-42 in the final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup was suddenly dropped after the tournament.

The selectors have not picked him in the limited-overs lineup ever since. He was an instrumental figure in carrying England to the World Cup win, picking up 11 wickets from seven matches.

However, the selectors might have realised that the age factor is going against Plunkett. The fast-bowler is 35 years old now and might not be fit enough to play the next World Cup in 2023. He was recently left out from the 55 players that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have called up for the training.

However, all is not lost for Liam Plunkett at the international stage. The ageing pacer could appear for the United States of America at the international level.

Plunkett’s wife, Emeleah Erb is an American citizen. During an interaction recently, he expressed his desire to shift to the United States and settle down there. He also said that he wouldn’t give up the opportunity of playing for the USA.

The pacer has given a clear indication that he would be considering a future with the USA national cricket team. Plunkett told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Tuffers and Vaughan Show, “It would be nice to be involved in some sort of cricket over there. My kids might be American, so it would be quite cool to say to them that I played for England and the US.”

“I’m English and I’ll always be an Englishman, but if I’m still fit and there’s an opportunity to play at the highest level, why would I not take it? If I go over there and end up being a US citizen, or have a green card, I can help the development, especially being someone who has just finished with England. It would be nice to get involved in that,” he further added.

The Surrey bowler needs to have a three-year residential qualification for playing cricket for the USA. Recently, South African spinner Dane Piedt also moved to the USA and expressed his desire to play for them. (CricTracker)