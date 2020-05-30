Vintage is best!

How Brickery resident takes care of his classic car

When his friend, who was migrating overseas 17 years ago told him he was the perfect person to get his car, Stephen Ragubeer thought it was a joke, but today, he still has that car and doesn’t want to part with it.

The car, which can be termed antique, is a mini Austin with license plate PZ 9702, which is in good working condition inside and out.

Ragubeer is a resident of Brickery Village, East Bank Demerara and is the proud owner of mini 1969 model Austin car.

He told the Pepperpot Magazine that the car was first registered on December 15, 1971, by the then owner, who was a Manager at

Banks DIH and later left the country.

As such, he sold the car which went to different owners over the years and when his son was just two years old, a friend who he hadn’t seen for 15 years gave him the key to the car and told him he was the perfect owner.

“He gave me the key and told me to pay later and I bought that car for US$400 and never regretted,” he said.

Over the years, Ragubeer upgraded the car to his liking and today, that little car which seats five persons comfortably is used as the family car.

“A lot of people would ask me to sell them the car, but I don’t want to part with this car because my son likes it. I got it when he was just two and today, he is 20 years old,” he said.

The father of two pointed out that the car is eye-catching and wherever he goes people are drawn to it like a magnet.

Although he has received numerous offers he refuses to sell the car, which has in so many ways become a part of his life.

Ragubeer stated that the car is only used to make family trips to the creek or for leisure drives with his wife and children.

“It is my very first car and I was excited to own a car and an antique car as well, so it is simple to understand why I will not part ways with this car,” he said.

Ragubeer stated that he used to go to work with the car but acquired another vehicle he currently utilises for work and the mini Austin would be parked until family trips come up.

He is a radio technician at a Fishery where he repairs radios for trawlers and has been residing in Brickery Village for the past 50 years.

Giving some background on the village, Ragubeer told the Pepperpot Magazine that the community used to be called ‘Ban Corilla Scheme’ when it had a mud dam as a road.

He said that sugar cane used to be cultivated in the lands behind the village and the harvested cane used to be transported to Diamond Estate to be converted into sugar.

It was after the estate closed cane harvesting ceased and the land became overrun by thick bushes.

Ragubeer added that the plots of land in the village were owned by the Persauds and the Kissoons, who sold the parcels of land to locals, as the years rolled by.

He revealed that Brickery Village has 48 house lots with less than 400 residents, who are simple yet hardworking people.