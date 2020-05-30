The life of an ‘all-rounder’

Even though he prefers to be behind the scenes, David Cherei is doing his part to enhance his community by being a volunteer with the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

The NDC Councillor and all-rounder steps out to do his volunteer work and is also a Rural Constable with the Community Policing Group (CPG).

“We try to maintain law and order without taking any inducements and try to settle issues amicably without any police intervention at a community level,” he said.

Cherei stated that they are normal church people and most Sundays they attend services at two different churches right on the East Bank corridor.

He pointed out that his sons are musicians in the church and they also lead simple and fulfilling lives.

Cherei added that the village is peaceful, neighbours don’t clash and if there is a problem they visit him to have the matter resolved.

The Brickery resident stated that he has been with the Craig/Good Success NDC for four and a half years and it has been quite an experience.

“I am more a resident than a councillor and I don’t mind the volunteer work because I like it, mediating as the voice of the people because at times people have genuine issues that need redress and can’t explain themselves so I act on their behalf at the community level,” he said.

Playfield

Cherei told the Pepperpot Magazine that a bulldozer was acquired to do some work on the playfield which will be levelled, cleared and they have two options either to fill it with sand and loom or have it fenced.

“We will consult with the residents of this small village before anything is done to the playfield because it is a collective agreement and we all have a say,” he said.

Cherei stated that $1 million was set aside for the enhancement of the Brickery playfield and the NDC’s tractor and front- end loader will be utilised for the preparatory works on that field.

Community development

The father of two stated that a request was recently made for a culvert to be constructed through the NDC and it materialised but some finishing touches will be completed.

He explained that the funds were sourced from the Friendship/Craig NDC which receives a subvention from the government for community development.

“The main thing is that the accumulated water is drained off the land to prevent flooding which was a problem in Brickery, prone to flooding,” he said.

Cherei added that the NDC has 13 villages to oversee, that is, five miles of villages to enhance with two pieces of heavy-duty equipment and they are doing their best to maintain drainage and other works within the villages.

He pointed out that the most needed areas are looked at first and works are filtered down to other villages especially, for this rainy season.

Early history

Cherei said he came to the community when he was six months old on February 14, 1969, a Valentine’s Day.

Cherei reported that he has lived at Brickery for most of his life but when he was 12 years old he relocated to Suriname and returned when he was 28 years old.

He disclosed that he got married in the village as well and soon after started his family.

The resident recalled the current all-weather road was a mud dam and they used to wade through six to seven inches of mud to get in and out the village.

He added that the place was covered with thick bushes and they did a lot of de-weeding and land clearing to make it as it is today.

He added that his parents lived a few houses away and the plot he is residing on presently was covered with bush but over the years he developed it and constructed a house a few months ago, with the help of his father-in-law.

“I am not a qualified contractor but I built this house from brick up with guidance from my father-in-law and look at it, the finished product, so people can tell themselves they can do anything they want to with a positive attitude, anything is possible,” he said.

He pointed out that the construction of the flat concrete house took six months to be completed and it has a few minor works to be done.

When the Pepperpot Magazine visited Cherei, he was doing some plastering work at his concrete trestle even though it was raining heavily.

The villager has also started a kitchen garden of bora, ochro and other vegetables with the use of old tyres.

“The people of this village are known for trying from day to day and we get along and everyone adjusts to suit their lifestyle,” he said.

Cherei related that most people in the village lives to an average standard and are people who work diligently to support their families.