Several injured in Tain accident

AT least two workers attached to the Nand Persaud Rice Milling facility at Number 36 Village, on the Corentyne, were among those seriously injured when the minibus taking them to work ran into a Nissan Dualis on the Tain Public Road late Friday evening.

According to eyewitnesses, the minibus (PHH 3410) was proceeding east along the northern side of the road, while the motorcar (PPP 3020) was attempting to come out of a street when the accident occurred.

“The car was coming out, and a truck did park on the road, suh he nah seeing; suh he push out he front, and same time de bus clip he, and he run off the road,” one eyewitness recalled.

Following the collision, the minibus reportedly ended up on the other side of the road, while its two severely injured front-seat passengers were unable to disembark, since it was its left side that bore the brunt of the impact. It took the help of public-spirited citizens to free them and the other passengers by manually pulling the mangled front of the bus away.

The minibus’ two front-seat passengers as well as its driver were rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital, where, up to press time they were said to be still seeking medical attention, while those that sustained minor cuts and bruises were treated and sent away.