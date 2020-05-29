GRA mourns passing of former Comptroller of Customs, Mr. Clarence Chue

THE Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) mourns the loss of another reputable career individual who made an indelible mark in Guyana’s tax administration, Mr. Clarence Chue, who passed away on May 27, 2020 at the age of 70.

“Mr. Chue would have given countless years to the revenue body beginning in 1972 when he joined the Customs and Excise Department as a Class II Clerk. From there he moved through the ranks to a Customs Officer One, serving in the Long Room – entry processing, planning and research, transit sheds and wharves, warehouses and Timehri International Airport.” The GRA said in a press release.

It noted that after graduating from the University of Guyana with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics Management, Mr. Chue was transferred to the Administrative Division and subsequently worked his way up to Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and finally, Comptroller of Customs in 1991.

The GRA said that over the course of his career, Mr. Chue earned himself a Post Graduate Diploma in Development Administration and a Diploma in Public Management at the University of Guyana, a Masters Degree in Management from the University of Texas and a Post Graduate Diploma in Customs and Excise Tax Administration, from the Golden Gate University, Institute of Tax Administration, USA.

Mr. Chue served as Comptroller of Customs and Excise from 1991 to 2000. “The Management and Staff of the GRA extends condolences to his family and friends.”