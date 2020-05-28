Persons returning to Guyana will be quarantined for at least 14 days

ALL persons returning to Guyana will be required to undergo at least 14 days of quarantine and will be monitored for signs and symptoms of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This requirement is outlined on a form which was released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday. The form is to be filled out by Guyanese, who are stranded abroad because of COVID-19, and want to return home.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) had reported that, under a controlled re-entry policy, the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) had permitted the return of approximately 300 Guyanese nationals who are stranded overseas. While conveying its empathy for Guyanese stranded overseas at this time, the NCTF maintained that no person, who tests positive for COVID-19, will be permitted entry into Guyana and that all arriving passengers must undergo the PCR tests and submit the results (which must be in English) at least 48 hours prior to their arrival in Guyana.

The approval for return pertains to citizens in Trinidad and Tobago and several states in the USA, inclusive of Florida, New Jersey and New York. Requests from Guyanese in other countries are also covered under the NCTF’s decision. Persons, who return home, will be given the option to stay in a private quarantine facility or a public facility.

“The Ministry of Public Health will give consideration to persons who may wish to spend their time at a private facility rather than a public quarantine facility and has designated two private places for this purpose,” the form outlined.

The two private facilities identified by the ministry are the Baracara Hotel and Brandsville Apartments. Rooms on the second and third floors of the Baracara Hotel attract a fee of $8,000 per night, while rooms on the first floor will attract a cost of $5,000 per night.

All rooms are equipped with a small refrigerator and two beds and some carry AC units while others only have fans. Persons will also have to stand the cost of their meals which include $800 for breakfast, $1,000 for lunch and $1,000 for dinner.

Rooms at Brandsville will attract a cost of $15,000 per person, per night. If another person wants to share the room, he/she would have to pay $5,500 per night. The cost for breakfast, lunch and dinner will be $5,500 per person.

Guyana Chronicle had reported that fear of discrimination and isolation has dissuaded persons from reaching out to the local health authorities, if they experience signs and symptoms of the deadly Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, but in an effort to eliminate this occurrence, the Ministry of Public Health has partnered with the two hotels to offer persons privacy.

“You can have all the amenities you would like, but you must remain in the facility…please be advised that packages except cooked food, alcohol and drugs can be dropped off at the Civil Defence Commission and these will be delivered to the facility, free of cost, wherever you are,” said Dr. Karen Boyle, Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

This new initiative is a part of an effort to ensure that the risk of transmission is reduced and even eliminated. This point was stressed by Dr. Boyle, who said the transmission of COVID-19 could only be reduced or stopped if health authorities are able to separate those who test positive, from those persons who are not infected.

“So, we ask you to come forward, get tested and help us in this fight…I am sure that some of you have fears about quarantining and isolation but be assured that MoPH has set up these facilities bearing in mind that you are away from home and so is trying to make you feel as comfortable as possible,” said the DCMO.

In addition to the paid facilities, there are existing quarantine facilities, which are available free of cost to persons. Persons who are quarantined at these facilities get three square meals per day, which are prepared by a certified cook and team. There are also games, free internet connection and television. Persons in quarantine also have access to telephone services to call friends and family.

Additionally, there is a doctor and team on hand to care for and monitor persons twice daily, and to conduct tests to determine whether persons have underlying medical conditions. There are also psychosocial support sessions. Similar services are offered in the isolation facilities, which house persons, who would have tested positive for the disease. In addition to internet access, three meals and television, persons have outdoor space to move around.