Food businesses expected to maintain high standards

– In fight against COVID-19

ALTHOUGH the World Health Organization (WHO) has advised that the Coronavirus Disease is not food borne, local authorities are stressing the need for food businesses in Guyana to maintain high standards so far as cleanliness is concerned.

Chief Meat and Food Inspector (Ag) Abiola Baker, who works out of the Mayor and City Council’s (M&CC) Public Health Department, told this publication, on Wednesday, that the City Council is continuing to sensitize persons on the risks associated with buying fast food and ordering delivery from restaurants.

“We’re focusing on handwashing, sanitizing, personal hygiene and general cleaning,” she noted, adding that it is the Council’s hope that businesses are continuing to be guided by these practices.

Of concern to the City Council at the moment is the increase in road-side vendors who are occupying city reserves, mainly due to the curfew hours in place for vending in Georgetown.

Director of M&CC’s Public Health Department, Suzette Reynolds, offered that those who wish to purchase food should be guided by the same rules that apply to making deliveries. “The virus is not food borne, but the boxes, plastic bags, cups, can become contaminated in the process of food handling,” she said.

“If a fast-food place has a crowd or is known to have one, that’s abusing social distancing and I don’t recommend anyone contribute to same. While delivery should be highly considered, everything should be sterilized upon receipt,” Reynolds added.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the WHO has advised that it is “highly unlikely” that people can contract COVID-19 from food or food packaging. “COVID-19 is a respiratory illness and the primary transmission route is through person-to-person contact and through direct contact with respiratory droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes. There is no evidence to date of viruses that cause respiratory illnesses being transmitted via food or food packaging,” the WHO stated in its “COVID-19 and Food Safety: Guidance for Food Businesses” publication.

According to the organisation, Coronaviruses cannot multiply in food; they need an animal or human host to multiply. Current evidence indicates that the COVID-19 virus is transmitted during close contact through respiratory droplets (formed on coughing or sneezing) and by fomites (objects or materials which are likely to carry infection, such as clothes, utensils, and furniture).

Recent research evaluated the survival of the COVID-19 virus on different surfaces and reported that the virus can remain viable for up to 72 hours on plastic and stainless steel, up to four hours on copper, and up to 24 hours on cardboard.

“It is imperative for the food industry to reinforce personal hygiene measures and provide refresher training on food hygiene principles to eliminate or reduce the risk of food surfaces and food packaging materials becoming contaminated with the virus from food workers,” WHO stated.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves can be effective in reducing the spread of the virus, but only if used properly. In addition, the WHO strongly advised the food industry to introduce physical distancing and stringent hygiene and sanitation measures and promote frequent and effective handwashing and sanitation at each stage of food processing, manufacture and marketing.

“These measures will protect staff from spreading COVID-19 among workers, maintain a healthy workforce, and detect and exclude infected food handlers and their immediate contacts from the workplace.

“Although COVID-19 genetic material has been isolated from stool samples of infected patients, there are no reports or any evidence of faecal-oral transmission. Handwashing after using the toilet is always an essential practice especially when working with food,” the WHO stated.