BREAKING | 11 new Coronavirus cases recorded

The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Guyana has climbed by 11 within the past 24-hours, carrying the total number of active cases here to 72.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shamdeo Persaud noted in a daily update provided by the Ministry of Public Health that the total number of cases recorded in Guyana has climbed to 150.

Dr Persaud said that to date, the total number of persons tested is 1, 559 with the total number of negative cases being 1,409. Currently, he said that 67 persons have recovered while 72 active cases are in institutional isolation.

Two patients are in the COVID Intensive Care Unit while the number of deaths remains at 11.

Meanwhile, the MOPH applauded the residents of Region 8 and their efforts in putting measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Persaud said that the region remains free of Coronavirus.”We at the Ministry of Public Health will continue to work with you to maintain this status,” he said as he noted the efforts of Dr. Krisaundra Abdool the Regional Health Officer of the Upper Potaro-Upper Siparuni Region.