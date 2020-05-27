Man dies following accident on Saffon Street

POLICE are currently investigating the fatal accident at Saffon and Sussex Streets, Georgetown, which claimed the life of a 23-year-old man.

Dead is Terry Danraj, of Ogle Railway Road, East Coast Demerara.

The Guyana Chronicle was made to understand that on May 25, 2020 around 21:00 hours, Danraj was a passenger in motor car PSS 1314, which was being driven by a 26-year-old resident of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara.

The vehicle was reportedly proceeding north at a fast rate when it collided with the trailer of a container truck at the intersection of Sussex and Saffon Streets.

The front of the motor car was pinned under the trailer which caused Danraj to be pinned down.

Danraj, who was unconscious, along with the motor car driver, were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

However, around 13:30 on Monday, May 26, Danraj succumbed to his injuries. The motor car driver is in a stable condition but is still hospitalised.

A police investigation is still ongoing.