FORMER Commissioner-General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Khurshid Sattaur, passed away on Tuesday.

Reports are that Sattaur was ailing for some time. He was in his 60s.

Sattaur served as Commissioner-General of the GRA for 12 years. He retired in 2011 but remained on the job until 2016.

This publication offers deepest condolences to members, friends and associates of the bereaved family of Khursid Sattaur.