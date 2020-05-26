PAC hails Guyana on 54th Independence Anniversary

On Tuesday 26th May 2020 Guyana will mark 54 years as an Independent nation. In the face of the Global COVID-19 pandemic and the measures in place to hinder the spread of the virus which also prevent massive public events, there is still much to celebrate, though perhaps not in the usual way.

Our country gained Independence on 26th May 1966 and has over the years had much to celebrate and take pride in, especially our diversity of people, animals, plants and vast, beautiful landscapes. The Protected Areas Commission is so proud of our natural heritage and the role the Commission plays in managing our National Protected Areas System which helps to maintain that heritage. We take seriously our role of managing, maintaining and promoting Guyana’s national heritage in the National Protected Areas and urban parks that are part of our National Protected Areas along with the array of animals and plants that dwell in these spaces.

These areas represent Guyana’s natural capital and with continued effective management they can continue to contribute to a green economy, improving lives, helping with climate regulation. On this our country’s 54th Independence Anniversary we encourage all Guyanese to take time to reflect on and take pride in our rich natural heritage and focus on how we can work together so that it can be preserved for present and future generations. Guyanese.

The Commission also takes this opportunity to thank its hard-working staff, sister agencies and partners for the support shown over the years. Happy 54th Independence to all of Guyana.