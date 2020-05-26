Another COVID-19 death recorded

–Active cases move to 66

FIFTY-nine-year-old Vincent Torres of the Moruca Sub-Region in the Barima-Waini Region is the eleventh person to have succumbed to COVID-19.

Torres died on Friday evening as a result of COVID-19 complications. He tested positive for the virus after he checked into the Kumaka District Hospital, complaining of feeling unwell and displaying signs of the virus.

Torres was said to have travelled to Georgetown in recent weeks to transact business. His is the second positive case for Region One. The first case was confirmed in April, and that person has since recovered after being isolated for 34 days.

According to reports, the dead man is a former teacher, and also served as Assistant Returning Officer at this year’s General and Regional Elections. Several persons from hinterland communities who have been testing positive for the virus were said to have visited the city for essential business reasons.

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence, during her daily virtual COVID-19 update, said on Monday that 32 persons were tested within the past 24 hours, and of that number, two have tested positive for the disease, taking the total number of active cases to 66. Of the infected persons, 64 are in institutional isolation, and two are being treated at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

To date, 1,489 persons have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,352 proving negative and 137 positive. Outside of the negative outcomes caused by the disease, some 62 persons have managed to recover and have since been medically cleared.

It was reported that health authorities continue to work towards strengthening the healthcare system to respond to COVID-19 on a long-term basis; the potential and existing activities are part of the plan to have a comprehensive COVID-19 health network, whereby patients across the country’s 10 administrative regions will be able to access these services.

STILL THE EPICENTRE

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) remains the epicentre of the disease, and there are a number of communities outside of Georgetown which have recorded cases.

Among communities on the East Coast Demerara (ECD) where cases have been recorded are: Atlantic Gardens, Friendship, Golden Grove, Good Hope, Lusignan, Plaisance, and Strathspey. Among communities on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) where there were cases are: Diamond, Grove, Land of Canaan, Providence, and Timehri.

Minister Lawrence, in her update on Monday placed emphasis on the growing number of cases in hinterland regions, saying that to date, three of four of them have recorded positive cases.

“I wish to draw your attention particularly to Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) where seven positive cases have been identified, most of these cases coming from the mining community,” she said, adding: “We are concerned, particularly because other mining communities can be affected, since our miners can transport this disease from the coastland into the interior.

“We recognise that our efforts in limiting the spread of this disease are dependent on this community coming fully onboard with the regional health authorities, as well as all other entities who have joined in fighting this disease.”

Those hinterland regions are following closely behind Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), but health authorities have since sent mobile testing units to this region.

Residents of Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), have also been advised to be watchful and careful, as Brazil has now become the country with the third highest number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the world, after registering a total of more than 250,000 cases.

The disease remains a serious issue, not just her in Guyana, but globally as well. And, according to global statistics, there are over 5.2 million cases of COVID-19, with over 337,000 deaths. And with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medications, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.

As a result of the prevailing situation, Guyanese will have to commemorate Guyana’s 54th year of Independence, in their homes. In advising persons on the way forward, Minister Lawrence said: “As we look through those lenses on 54 years of development, let us use this opportunity to reflect on our strengths and let this guide the path we take as we move this nation forward. Health wise let us come together as a resilient nation to win this fight against COVID-19.”