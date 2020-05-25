Gratitude and Positive attitude needed in sports

Says Ras Wadada

IT is no secret that very little for Sports, in terms of facilities, were handed down by our former Colonial Rulers when we moved from British Guiana to Guyana on May 26, 1966. And from that time to now, we have struggled, amid the many challenges, to achieve success at the Regional and International levels.

Most sport disciplines, here, cannot match the Regional and International triumphs of Boxing, Cricket, Squash and Rugby, and to a lesser extent, Athletics. While we must agree that not much has been accomplished, we should not disagree that whatever we have achieved, thus far, should be used as an inspiration to motivate the Nation, for Generations to come.

One of our biggest downfalls, among many, in the development of sports has been identified as poor vision and passion within the micro-management of governance. Out goes responsibility and in comes autocratic rule. Other well-known impediments are: the lack of adequate facilities, technical expertise, investment/funding and hidden agendas by those elected to serve.

In recent years, here in Guyana, a new capitalistic-minded bugbear has emerged within the corridors of sports in the form of private promoters who have been allowed to stretch their tentacles far and wide, and in some cases firmly on schools.

This is counter-productive for the development and growth of sports since the primary objective of a promoter is to profit financially. Inflated budgets by these promoters are served to and facilitated by close associates who are considered as sponsors to run off tournaments; conspiracy to suppress one can safely say.

Another nightmare for meaningful development in sports is the dearth of recognition and respect for coaches who are most pivotal in nurturing and honing talents. Add to this, another profound trait in the service to self and clique and not to the sport that could be traced in some officials and organisations/associations, thus providing the ideal recipe for stagnation/retardation of growth.

The icing on the cake, though, is the disrespect meted out to accountability, transparency and integrity, hence you will understand why, as an Independent nation, after 54 years we have progressed to ‘that much’ and not to ‘that more’.

This is a very critical juncture in the country’s history, and while we pause to reflect, since real celebration is forbidden due to the Global Pandemic, we should seriously and conscientiously ask ourselves, how far we have reached and where we are going? in order to realize our true potential in going forward. Take note too of the pivotal roles and involvement of the Government and businesses in the other more successful sporting nations.

If after fifty-four years of Independence there is still no National Sports Policy, one can rightfully assume that the Government and all the various associations/federations have failed the people. I must hasten to inform that due to our current tense political climate, over a year now, which has not made it possible for Parliament to convene, a proposed National Sports Policy drafted via expansive consultations by key stakeholders and orchestrated by the present Assistant Director of Sport, Melissa Dow-Richardson, is ready to be enacted and that gives us some measure of hope for the future.

Globally, sports have gone way past organizing and running an event or just merely participating in a multi-billion dollar industry where the top athletes are being handsomely paid for their talents.

In going forward, let us all work towards a proper infrastructure and be reminded of the Joy, Recognition, Respect and Unity our sporting successes have brought to our beloved nation as a people, like no other.

These few observations must not be interpreted to be an indictment on anyone or association but merely as a means of suggesting the importance of putting the right measures in place in order for Sports to bridge the many gaps so necessary in nation-building and in the process build well-rounded, self-assured, sincere, dedicated athletes and ambassadors for a healthier nation.

Let gratitude and positive attitude be our guide as we celebrate 54 years of Independence.