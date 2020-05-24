Woman dies in Success accident

Ranks of the Beterverwagting Police Station are investigating an accident which resulted in the death of a woman around 18:00hrs today at Success,East Coast Demerara.

According to an eyewitness, he was in his home when he heard a loud scream and when he rushed to his veranda,he saw a woman “flying in the air”.

The woman, who is so far unidentified, was crossing the roadway when she was struck down by a Toyota motorcar bearing registration PKK9991.

Paramedics were called to the scene, while the driver of the motor car was arrested by the police.(Naomi Parris)