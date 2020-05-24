Drunk driver crashes into woman at Versailles

Police are investigating an accident which resulted in the death of a 48-year-old woman, who was reportedly struck down by a drunk driver on the Versailles Public Road, West Bank Demerara on Saturday.

Dead is Ekene Rogers, a mother of one, who worked at Bounty Supermarket.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that around 13:00hrs on Saturday, Rogers was standing along the Versailles Public Road, awaiting a minibus when she was struck down by a motor car.

The driver, who was heading to Parika, was reportedly speeding and lost control of his motorcar and slammed into the woman.

She was picked up and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where she was seen by medical personnel. She was later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.The woman succumbed to her injuries while being transported.

Rogers suffered several broken bones including both of her legs and neck among other injuries.

A breathalyser test was done on the motorcar driver which showed that he was three times above the legal limit.He is assisting police with their investigation.