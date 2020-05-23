Kissoon’s reckless contention that President Granger and Roopnaraine destroyed Guyana

Dear Editor,

RECENTLY, I have been engaging Mr. Frederick Kissoon on his writings in his columns in spite of the fact that one side of me says “ignore him”, and the other reminds me of my obligation to the country and the younger generation. Here is my response to his May 20, 2020 edition, in the Kaiteur News captioned, Granger and Roopnaraine destroyed Guyana, then discovered it.”

From the caption of this column, one expected to see evidence in support of the contention that President David Granger and Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine “destroyed Guyana”, but none was forthcoming. The caption was intended to be sensational; to attract the attention of readers. I must admit that it works, since I reluctantly read the column. Having done so, it is impossible to decipher what Kissoon means by the destruction of Guyana. The column is more devoted to personal attacks on Roopnaraine and Granger. To the extent that it seeks to make political points, it lacks objectivity, which is characterised by Kissoon’s usual but deliberate simplistic and reckless utterances.

When speaking of the destruction of a country, one expects to see serious evidence of damaging actions, at least in one or more of the following areas of national life: (1) The economy (2) political institutions (3) judiciary (4) political culture (5) social and cultural institutions, and (6)national cohesion. At best, what Kissoon highlighted in his column is the Granger administration’s missteps or shortcomings, and Roopnaraine’s politics, as he Kissoon sees it, which, taken individually or collectively, does not amount to the destruction of the country. An objective analysis of the ‘Coalition’ government’s policies and actions will show in all the above-mentioned areas of national life there has seen significant improvements when compared with what was occurring during the PPP/C administration.

Kissoon wrote, “Granger and Roopnarine had five years in power, and not even a fleeting moment, Granger and his colleague, the ‘great’ WPA leader Roopnarine, even inputted into their exercise of power, inclusionary policies in at least one section or area of life in Guyana, or even one geographical district.” It is interesting that after numerous columns and letters to the editor by Kissoon, pointing to WPA’s powerlessness in the government that he now gives Roopnaraine significant power almost on par with the President in terms of responsibility for government policy or lack thereof.

In his present contention, he gives the WPA more power in the ‘Coalition’ government than the AFC. Why? Kissoon is aware that the government is a 60/40 arrangement between the APNU and the AFC. This, therefore, meant that the WPA has little influence and responsibility for government policies. But he wants to beat on Roopnaraine and the WPA, and in his desperation, he contradicted himself, forgetting his previous “objective” analysis of WPA’s powerlessness in the government.

Kissoon demonstrated his historic dislike for Roopnaraine, but was forced to acknowledge that the ‘great’ WPA leader had a legacy at the national level. And he, Kissoon, to date has none. He writes, “As for Roopnaraine, his legacy has dissolved into volcanic ash. He will be remembered for shameless, political conduct in office while representing the WPA.” Sadly, Kissoon can’t get over the political personality scars of our youthful days as activists, even after decades.

Kissoon correctly points to a letter written by me, in which I stated Roopnaraine’s position on confidentiality of Cabinet business to a WPA executive meeting. This, for Kissoon, becomes evidence of Roopnaraine’s shameless political conduct and, presumably, his destruction of the nation. This is an example of how Kissoon uses legitimate political and philosophical differences to advance his twisted political narrative. What, for the WPA, is legitimate disagreement, for Freddie it is “treason”.

In closing, I wish to say the following to Kissoon: It is in your self-interest to concentrate on building your legacy, and not to be preoccupied with others who have already made their mark in the annals of the national political history. Your political culture is not compatible with that of the WPA, as is demonstrated by your intolerance for the struggle of ideas. This deficiency stands out in the assessment of Roopnaraine. But, more concerning than the above is your reckless political contention that Granger and Roopnaraine destroyed Guyana.

Regards,

Tacuma Ogunseye