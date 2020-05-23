Craig man succumbs following attack by mentally unstable sibling

Police are currently investigating the murder of 39-year-old Cleveland Hodge, who died after being stabbed by his mentally unstable, older brother.

Hodge of Lot 411 Buzzbee Dam Craig, East Bank Demerara was stabbed multiple times on May 21,2020 by his 42-year-old brother who is known as ‘Poohbear’.

The suspect, who also resides at the same address as the deceased, is said to be a patient of Dr. Harry’s Psychiatric Clinic.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that on May 21 about 15:10 hours, Cleveland observed that his brother had a knife in his possession and approached him in a effort to prevent him from harming himself.

As Cleveland got closer, his brother slashed him on both of his elbows as he defended himself.

The suspect then slashed Cleveland to his left shoulder and under his right arm. Public spirited citizens went to his assistance and Cleveland was taken to Diamond Diagnostic Hospital where he was admitted, treated for his injuries and was sent away at 19:00hrs.

However, while Cleveland was home several hours later, he complained of feeling unwell due to the injuries.He was again taken to the Diamond Hospital where he was re-admitted and was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

He was admitted to the Accident and Emergency Ward and later died at 13:39hrs on May 22.The suspect was arrested and is currently in custody at the Grove Police Station.

Police investigations are ongoing