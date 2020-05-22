Series of fights led to death of Mabaruma man

In the past,relatives of 49-year old Colin Campbell pleaded with him to move on from the tumultuous relationship he shared with his spouse.

They would have numerous arguments and reports are that Campbell was stabbed in the past by his spouse. A few weeks ago, the woman was seen running behind the man in an attempt to harm him.

But the couple would make up and live at peace until another quarrel erupted.One such incident boiled over on Friday afternoon, leaving Campbell dead after he was allegedly stabbed by the woman in the region of his heart.

“Her favourite weapon is knife and cutlass,”a close relative of Campbell noted.She said the last time a relative called the man, his spouse upbraided him about the phone call.

The couple lived at a former disco which the man’s father operated many years ago.’The Golden Hole’ as it was called, was a famous venue on Old Year’s Night where revelers would congregate to ring in the new year. It was also the venue for numerous parties.As time went by, the venue folded and Campbell’s father left the property for him to operate and for him to re-invent the business.But that never materialised.

The suspect and the victim had no children together.However, the woman bore a son from a previous union.Reports from Mabaruma are that the child witnessed the murder of his step-father.

Campbell was the father of two adult children.The man’s death sent shock waves at Mabaruma since such crimes rarely occur in the area.

In April 2017, the suspect was accused of masterminding the disappearance of her father, 85-year old Eustace Marcelino.The elderly man was last seen seen at his farm on the outskirts of Mabaruma and days later, only his cutlass and shoes were found, close to his home.

The woman, who has had numerous brushes with the law, was questioned in connection with her father’s disappearance.Her relatives later found out that she collected the elderly man’s pension at the post office at Mabaruma, one day after he went missing.However, no evidence was found against the woman and the case was left cold.

On Friday afternoon, police arrested the suspect while neighbours gathered as undertakers removed the remains of her spouse from the couple’s home.