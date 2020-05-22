Compound Archer Winnette Lawrence represents Guyana in first Online Archery Competition

AMIDST the COVID-19 lockdown, archers from around the world recently got together and competed in a novel Virtual Online Archery Competition.

Archery Guyana, in a release, announced that in its 7th stage held on Sunday, May 17, Archery Guyana member, Winnette Lawrence, competed as the first Compound Archer to represent Guyana internationally in Archery.

The competition which comprised over 1 200 participants in various categories from all around the world, spanned over three sessions because of the space limitation and also to allow for the time differences in the 22 countries participating in the Compound Archery category.

Lawrence, in addition to 16 others, contested in Session 3 of the competition which included representation from countries such as Belgium, Russia, France, USA, Pakistan, Finland, Trinidad, Australia, Philippines, Ireland, BVI, Indonesia, South Africa, Great Britain, Brazil, Spain, Greece and Norway.

Competing from a remote location Virgin Islands where she’s based, Lawrence faced 12 other competitors at the distance of 30 metres, coming in 9th out of 13, while scoring 652 out of 720.

Lawrence, according to Archery Guyana explained that “registration had to be done online and we had to choose which session we would shoot, and distance. Because of lockdown some persons had to scale down their target face to suit a distance. For inspection of the bows we had to take a picture of it as well as the target face and send online.

“They also sent a QR code for you to log on and send scores; after every end we had to send a picture of arrows in target for scoring. I shot a 2019 Hoyt prevail compound bow 40-50 lb. with 600 spine McKinney 11 arrows.”

The competition is ongoing and now entering its 8th stage.