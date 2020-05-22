Cambridge United release midfielder Lambe

(CMC) – MIDFIELDER Reggie Lambe, a former Bermuda captain, is looking for a new club after being released by English League Two club Cambridge United.

Lambe, 29, who joined Cambridge in 2018 on a two-year deal, is one of nine out-of-contract players being released at Abbey Stadium this summer.

Lambe joined Cambridge after two seasons at Carlisle United following two seasons at League Two rivals Mansfield Town.

Earlier, Lambe had spells with Ipswich Town, now an English League One side, where he began his professional career, and in Toronto’s Major League Soccer and Nykopings in the third tier of Swedish football.

Meanwhile, fellow Bermudian Jonté Smith’s future at League Two outfit Cheltenham Town is also up in the air.

Smith, a 25-year-old striker, will be a free agent from June 30.

Manager Michael Duff said he was currently “not in a position” to offer new deals to the club’s 11 out-of-contract players, including Smith, the son of former Bermuda national cricket coach Clay Smith.

Duff said: “I don’t know what my budget will be or what division we will be in so I am not in a position to offer people anything.

“I feel for the players as they want to know.”

League Two clubs have unanimously expressed their wish to end the regular season with nine or 10 matches left owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Cambridge United were in 16th place.

But Cheltenham, Northampton Town, Exeter City and Colchester United are still in line for a place in League One as the English Football League still hopes to stage the regular end-of-season play-offs.

The semi-finals are planned to take place behind closed doors over two legs at the clubs’ grounds with a final to follow.

Crewe Alexandra, Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle filled the top three spots when play was halted and are expected to win automatic promotion to League One.