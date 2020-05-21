Woman apologises for racial rant on Facebook

The woman who was seen last weekend in a viral video on Facebook making racially charged comments about Afro-Guyanese, has apologised.

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) had launched an investigation on Monday after the video went viral.

The woman subsequently posted another video expressing her sincerest apologies to the Afro-Guyanese community and to those whom she may have hurt or disappointed during her rant. She further stated that she was under the influence at the time and was therefore not fully aware of her behaviour.

Meanwhile, Kissoon’s Furniture Store in a response to allegations of racial profiling by its staff towards a customer, stated that the company’s management has since contacted the customer who was involved in the incident.

The owners of the well-known store further stated that it is against any form of racism and racial profiling.

The customer, a newspaper columnist, shared her story in a sister newspaper regarding her recent experience while shopping at the popular furniture store.

Nevertheless, the ERC is reminding citizens to desist entirely from making racially motivated remarks which can incite others. In fact, the commission wishes to point out that persons can be prosecuted for offences under the Racial Hostility and Representation of the People Acts, as well as under the country’s cyber crime laws.

The ERC indicated that it will continue to monitor Facebook and the various social media platforms. It also implored all Guyanese to exercise tolerance and respect for each other throughout their daily lives.