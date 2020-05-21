Lawmen arrest several for drug possession

POLICE, on Tuesday afternoon, arrested three suspects, following a raid at a Durban Street Lodge, Georgetown home which unearthed more than 36 kilograms of cannabis.

Ranks from Police Headquarters acting on intelligence received, on Tuesday, around 16:45 hours, went to the dwelling house of a 33-year-old female clerk at Durban Street Lodge.

A search was conducted in her presence and that of two unemployed males who reside at Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara and Victoria Street, Charlestown, Georgetown respectively.

The ECD suspect had, in his possession, 390 grams of suspected cannabis in his haversack.

A further search of the home unearthed two barrels and a box which had a number of taped parcels with 36.43 kilograms ofsuspected cannabis inside. The suspects are in custody pending charges.

Meanwhile a 51-year-old driver/salesman of John Street, Georgetown, is currently in police custody, after he was intercepted in a vehicle at Perth Village, Mahaicony, ECD with a quantity of cannabis, on Tuesday.

According to reports the man was nabbed around 08:00 hrs during a ‘stop and search’ by the police.

He was found with several parcels of suspected cannabis which amounted to 284 grams.

The driver/salesman who was the lone occupant was arrested and is being processed for court.