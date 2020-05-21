Corentyne man found dead at his home 

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a fifty-eight year old man of Number 49 village, East Berbice Corentyne whose lifeless body was found with a wound to the head on Thursday morning.

Shaheed Ahamad Ishmail’s lifeless body was discovered in front of his doorway with a gaping wound to his forehead.

His body was found by his brother Fazil Ishmail who went to take check up on him and give him some fish.

At the time of discovery, the man was clad in a pair of blue pants and blue shirt and his head was in a pool of blood. Cloth blood was seen from his mouth and ears and he had a small cut above his left eye.

From initial investigations, there appeared to be no forced entry into the home and family members noted that everything in his house appeared to be in place, however as far as money or other valuables, they were unable to ascertain what was missing at the time of the discovery.

The man was diabetic and was unable to use his toes.As such he was unemployed but would collect rent from his cultivation lands.

Ishmael was last seen alive on Tuesday by his sister who lives a house away. He was heading to the Skeldon Hospital for his regular check up and foot cleaning at the time.

The police and family members are eagerly awaiting the post-mortem to determine if foul play was involved in his death or if he fell and died.